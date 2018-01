NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews responded to a fire at a North Miami home, Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the fire, near Northeast 130th Street and 12th Avenue, as smoke rose from a shed behind the home.

Officials said an outdoor washer and dryer had caught fire.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.