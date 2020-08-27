Crews respond to downed plane in Everglades

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews are responding to a plane that went down over the Florida Everglades.

The crash was reported south of Alligator Alley. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane went down about 10 miles west of Hollywood.

According to the Broward County Aviation Department, the aircraft was a Cessna 172 operated by Wayman Aviation out of North Perry Airport.

Two people were on board the plane. Both appear to be OK.

