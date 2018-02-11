Crews respond to brush fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, near Southwest 88th Street and 177th Avenue, early Sunday morning.

A woman said she saw the brush fire through her security cameras in Florida City and called 911, just before 4 a.m.

“I’m concerned because this is a mobile home, and if it catch on fire, it literally will only take a minute or less to burn,” said Daryl Brooks, who lives nearby.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are currently on the scene working to contain the fire.

#MDFR working with @FLForestService on a brush fire near 177 Ave & SW 88 St. No people or structures in danger. pic.twitter.com/gF7HPrr560 — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) February 11, 2018

