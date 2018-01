CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to an apartment fire in Coral Springs, Monday.

The fire sparked on the second floor of The Preserve at Coral Square apartments, located along North University Drive and Ramblewood Drive.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The people inside managed to get out safely.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

