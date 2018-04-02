DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the aid of a man who became stuck on the roof of a building in Century Village while trying to shoot a video.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the videographer’s GoPro camera ended up on the roof after he tossed it into the air to capture a particular shot.

Officials said the man managed to get on the roof of the structure along South Military Trail and West Hillsboro Boulevard to retrieve his equipment.

However, once he was reunited with his GoPro, he was then unable to get back down.

Crews brought in a ladder truck to give him a helping hand.

