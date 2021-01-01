Crews rescue kayaker, wife after vessel overturns in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - It was all hands on deck to pull off a water rescue in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call about a kayaker in distress behind a home along the 700 block of Heritage Drive, just after 5 p.m., Friday.

Officials said a man had taken a recently purchased inflatable kayak out on the water when it overturned, leaving him treading water in the middle of the lake.

Investigators said the man’s wife was able to swim out to him with life vests as neighbors called 911.

First responders arrived to find the man’s wife paddling in the kayak and the husband in tow behind the watercraft.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue shared video with 7News of the rescue.

They deployed a rescue swimmer, who attached a tow line for firefighters to pull the couple to safety.

