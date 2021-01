SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cat who fell into the water near a sea wall in Sunny Isles Beach has been rescued.

The furry friend was rescued earlier Friday after falling into the water and getting stuck on rocks underneath a sea wall.

Rescue crews who went into the water brought the wet feline back to safety.

