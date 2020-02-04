Crews rescue animal stuck at PortMiami

PORTMIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Rescue crews have freed what appears to be a coyote stuck at PortMiami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the south side of the port, located at 1015 North America Way, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to find the animal stuck between a dock wall and a large buoy.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several crew members could be seen trying to make space between the buoy and the wall so the animal could be released.

Shortly after, the animal could be seen swimming in the water as crew members worked to get it on board the fire boat.

It was brought on board and appeared to be OK as it sat next to a firefighter.

MDFR has not confirmed if the animal is a coyote or a large dog.

