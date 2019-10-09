Crews rescue 2 construction workers after scaffold malfunction in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have brought two construction workers to safety after a scaffold malfunctioned in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews and members from their Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene located near Southwest 28th Lane and 27th Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the workers were left hanging from their safety harnesses nearly 35 feet above ground after the scaffold malfunctioned.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a firefighter could be seen bringing one victim down from the tilted scaffold towards the rescue ladder truck.

It remains unclear what condition the other victim was in.

