Crews repairing 6-inch water main break in Fort Lauderdale; precautionary boil water notice issued

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are performing emergency repairs on a broken six-inch water main in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

The break occurred in the area of the 5200 block of Northeast 24th Terrace, Wednesday.

As a precaution, city officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice to properties near where the repair work is taking place.

“Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled,” officials said in a release. “A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.”

The boil water notice will be lifted once water quality meets state standards, officials said.

