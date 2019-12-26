Crews repair water main break that caused hole in street in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a water main break in Miami that caused a hole to open up in the middle of the roadway.

7Skyforce HD captured crews working at the scene of the break at the intersection of Southwest 27th Avenue and 27th Terrace, Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage also showed a large hole that has opened up in the roadway as part of the break.

According to Miami-Dade Water and Sewer, the northbound lanes of Southwest 27th Avenue will be closed between U.S. 1 and Southwest 28th Lane while crews repair the 8-inch line.

A barber who works near the scene of the break shot cellphone video of water shooting up into the sky from the hole in the ground at around 1:30 p.m.

Frankie Problends, the master barber at Southside Barbershop, described the moments after the break occurred.

“All of a sudden, we saw a lot of people like running, scrambling,” Problends said. “We heard, like, yelling, ‘Ahh!’ And people — they were just hysterical, so we go outside to look, and we see nothing but a big, a great big pile of water. People were like, ‘Yo, should we evacuate? Should we leave?’ When the water went back down, there was a great big crater in the floor. We don’t even know where the street went — put it that way.”

Problends added that the break is affecting the business.

“It’s unfortunate because we’re really being affected,” he said. “It’s been the holidays, you know, we all have families and children and whatnot, and this is a setback. This is one of our busiest days, and today, they can’t get to us.”

City officials said the repairs to the line have since been completed, and crews are working to repair the roadway.

“At first, it looked like it was going to sink in the whole street, but it was just a section in there,” Southside Barbershop barber Andre Sierra said. “You just saw a whole bunch of water flying up in the air. It looked like a tropical storm that came by real quick over here. We had kids and families out here walking, and they were scared because they thought they were going to sink in all the way through, but thank God it didn’t.”

City of Miami Police officers could also be seen directing traffic in the area.

Officials have not said when the roadways will reopen.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

