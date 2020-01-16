Crews repair water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a 12-inch water main that ruptured in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

On Thursday morning, city officials said the water main break in the area of Northeast Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue was repaired late Wednesday night and water service has been restored.

The precautionary boil water notice issued for a portion of the Victoria Park neighborhood remains in effect.

Residents who live in the area from Northeast Second to Northeast Fifth streets, between Northeast Seventh and Ninth avenues, are advised to boil their water until further notice.

Northeast Fourth Street has been reopened but drivers should expect closures between Northeast Seventh Avenue and Eighth Avenue on Thursday as crews finish restoration work.

