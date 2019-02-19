Crews repair water main break in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break spilled into the street at Northeast 17th Terrace and Ninth Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews were on site repairing the break around 5:45 p.m., Tuesday.

According to officials, someone backed over a pipe on private property, causing a leak of a service line.

The water has since been stopped, and the line has been repaired.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.