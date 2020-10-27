Crews repair water line break in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a water line break that left a road in Miami Lakes flooded.

The busted 8-inch water line near Cow Pen Road and Gage Place broke caused flooding in the area, Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the water could be seen coming up from a hole in the roadway. County officials called it a natural break.

“I was coming to work, and I thought, ‘Oh, my God!’” said Cheryl Painter.

Painter arrived to see the road outside her business, Team Concepts, looking more like a river. And her plans for a job fair went down the drain.

“That’s not going to work. Not today,” she said.

Painter was not the only one whose day was disrupted by the water main break.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department crews responded to the scene to repair the break.

Eleven homes were without water for several hours while the work was being done. Crews put in a new pipe by 3 p.m.

People living in the area were glad to see the messy problem solved.

“It got bad, it got bad,” said resident Oded Meltzer. “We’ve never had anything like this, even with the worst storms that we’ve had.”

Water has since been restored to the homes affected by the water main break.

