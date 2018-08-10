Crews repair train cross bars in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A technical difficulty involving train crossing bars temporarily caused some traffic congestion in Miami during the Friday evening commute.

Officials said traffic had been affected in the area since 5 p.m., between Northeast Fourth Court and Fourth Avenue on 71st through 82nd Street, Friday.

As of 6:45 p.m., however, the arms were functioning and traffic was slowly begun to improve in the area.

Miami Police responded to the scene to help direct traffic.

The rail road company, police said, arrived a short time after to repair the crossing bars.

