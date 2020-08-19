Crews repair sewer break in Fort Lauderdale, water warning remains

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Fort Lauderdale officials said crews have repaired a bad break.

A 16-inch sewer line burst open in the area of Cordova Road and Southeast 15th Street, Tuesday.

The following day, officials said it was repaired, but the advisory issued to avoid water-related activities in that area remains in effect.

Officials have prohibited swimming or fishing from Southeast 13th Street to 17th Street and from Cordova to the intercoastal.

