Crews repair Pompano Beach sewer main nearly 1 week after break

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a sewer main in Pompano Beach, nearly a week after it ruptured.

Officials said the necessary parts for the repair came in Wednesday night, and workers were on the job nonstop since then to fix the sewage spill.

A Florida Department of Transportation contractor broke the sewer main along Northeast 15th Street, east of Interstate 95, last Friday.

The city is still warning residents not to come into contact with canal water.

Residents’ drinking water was not affected.

