MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families in a Margate neighborhood have been allowed to return to their homes hours after a gas line was struck.

Hazmat teams were called out to repair the break along East River Drive and Northwest 15th Street, Thursday morning.

Firefighters worked to cap the leak as residents were ordered out of their homes.

No injuries were reported.

The leak has since been repaired.

