Crews repair 3rd sewage leak in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired the third sewage leak that broke at a canal in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, and they plan on implementing a permanent fix to the leak this evening.

The break at the Himmarshee Canal on Southeast Second Street and Ninth Avenue, just north of Las Olas Boulevard, was capped, Wednesday night.

According to crews, if the cap in place holds, then they will send divers underwater and place a permanent concrete seal around the fix.

“It’s just something that you think is never gonna be broken,” one resident said. “It’s underground. You don’t see it.”

The Himmarshee Canal break was the third sewer pipe break in the area since Dec. 10. The two previous breaks were in the Rio Vista neighborhood, just south of Las Olas Boulevard.

Officials said the same 50-year-old pipe broke twice in Rio Vista. The pipe runs from Coral Ridge and runs north and south to 17th Street, and it carries most of the sewage through Fort Lauderdale.

“It should never have happened,” a second resident said. “It should have been taken care of 20 years ago at least.”

Crews have had to fix the leak before they can begin placing the permanent fix to that pipe.

Eventually, crews will have to replace the aging pipe. The pipe burst caused raw sewage to be dumped into the Tarpon River.

Officials hope to have the leak in the Himmarshee Canal permanently fixed by Thursday night, but they are monitoring the fix to make sure it does not break again.

