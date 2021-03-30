Crews remove SUV that crashed into Fort Lauderdale home’s swimming pool

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have removed an SUV that crashed into a Fort Lauderdale home’s swimming pool.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue personnel were called to the 1200 block of Northwest Seventh Terrace just before 10 p.m., Tuesday.

The SUV’s driver, who was not injured, said he was heading east when another vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed, but the other vehicle involved did not stop. The collision sent the SUV through a home’s fence and into the pool,

The SUV’s driver said someone helped pull him out of the car.

“He told me to put the glass down and come put my head on the glass,” he said. “He took my hand, and he pulled me out.”

Although his car was damaged during the crash, the driver said he grateful he was not hurt.

“I feel that God give me life. That’s it,” he said. “I don’t worry about the truck. I worry about my life, so if God give me life, and that’s it. I worry about my life. If I try to fix it– if not, no problem. I say, ‘Thank you, God for life.'”

According to the SUV’s driver, the homeowner was not hurt due to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.