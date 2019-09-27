Crews remove shattered glass on N Miami-Dade turnpike lanes

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Driving on the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in North Miami-Dade was a headache for many after shattered glass caused traffic backups.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene near the Golden Glades Interchange at around 8:15 a.m., Friday.

A sheet of glass fell off the back of a truck and left debris scattered across the roadway.

Traffic was diverted to one lane as crews worked to clean up the broken glass.

As of 11 a.m., all roads have been reopened.

