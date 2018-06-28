Crews remove jack-knifed tractor trailer blocking Turnpike in Hollywood

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have cleared a jack-knifed tractor trailer that caused traffic delays on the Florida Turnpike in Broward.

The trailer blocked all of the northbound lanes near Hollywood Boulevard, late Thursday morning.

The scene was later cleared just before 1:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported. However, traffic was delayed as far back as Pines Boulevard.

