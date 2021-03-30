Crews remove Hummer that crashed into Fort Lauderdale home’s swimming pool

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have removed a Hummer that crashed into a Fort Lauderdale home’s swimming pool.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue personnel were called to the 1200 block of Northwest Seventh Terrace just before 10 p.m., Tuesday.

The Hummer’s driver, Vermilus Leoldeu, said he was heading east when another vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed, but the other vehicle involved did not stop. The collision sent the SUV through a home’s fence and into the pool.

“This guy drive very fast so he don’t stop,” said Leoldeu.

Homeowner Diane Earl said her boyfriend initially checked out what had happened.

“I thought he was kidding me when he said there was a car in the pool, but when I came out there, sure enough, it was there,” she said. “He saw a guy get out, he rolled the window down and he climbed out of the car, he’s OK thank God and everyone in the house is OK.”

“He told me to put the glass down and come put my head on the glass,” the driver of the Hummer said. “He took my hand, and he pulled me out.”

Although his car was damaged during the crash, the driver said he grateful he was not hurt.

“I feel that God give me life. That’s it,” he said. “I don’t worry about the truck. I worry about my life, so if God give me life, and that’s it. I worry about my life. If I try to fix it– if not, no problem. I say, ‘Thank you, God for life.'”

Earl, her boyfriend and Leoldeu are all OK.

“I’m just grateful it didn’t come through the wall of the house,” said Earl.

On Wednesday afternoon, police tape could still be seen covering the broken fence. Debris could also be seen in Earl’s pool.

Earl said she does have insurance and is currently making calls to get everything sorted out and fixed soon.

