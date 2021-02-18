Crews remove cargo container from I-595 ramp to I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway ramp in Dania Beach was shut down for hours, as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer’s cargo container.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 595 to southbound Interstate 95 at around 8:40 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said one of the tractor-trailer’s rear axles broke, leading to the container to collapse on the expressway.

The ramp was shut down for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered above as a tow truck worked to lift the container and remove it just before noon.

No injuries were reported.

