ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials have removed a crocodile from a home in Islamorada.

The 8-foot reptile appeared at the home, Wednesday.

FWC, along with a trapper, safely captured and removed the reptile.

The animal was fitted with a GPS tracker and relocated.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.