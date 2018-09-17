MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a van fire that sparked on Interstate 95 in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze along the southbound lanes, just before the Dolphin Expressway, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Officials have not specified whether or not anyone was injured.

Traffic was initially seen flowing past the van parked on the side of the roadway, but moments later all lanes on I-95 were temporarily shut down.

Just after 5:30 p.m., two lanes were reopened.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

