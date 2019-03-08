Crews put out truck fire on SR 826 in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to the scene of a truck fire along the Palmetto Expressway in West Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered above the fully engulfed vehicle on the southbound lanes near Southwest Eighth Street, just after 3:50 p.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived and quickly put out the flames.

It remains unclear what sparked the fire or whether the driver was injured.

