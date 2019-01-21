SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caught fire near Miami Executive Airport in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 136th Street and 137th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Video sent in by a 7News showed the flames coming out from the engine of the vehicle, which was parked next to two other trucks.

Crews worked fast to douse the flames before they spread further.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

