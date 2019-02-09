SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a case of hot wheels in Southwest Miami-Dade after a truck caught fire.

Cellphone video captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews as they battled the flames near Southwest 147th Avenue and Miller Drive, Saturday afternoon.

Thick black smoke filled the sky as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

No one was inside the burning vehicle.

Officials said it’s unclear what caused the fire.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.