POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out inside a restaurant in Pompano Beach.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the blaze at The Foundry, located along the 2700 block of East Atlantic Boulevard, late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, a fire was reported in the kitchen’s ventilation system.

Everyone inside the business was safely evacuated.

As of 6 p.m. the fire appeared to be put out.

