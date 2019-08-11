Crews put out kitchen fire at Weston apartment

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters put out fierce flames in Weston after, officials said, a fire sparked in the kitchen of an apartment.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the burning unit along Blatt Boulevard, Sunday afternoon.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said an electrical issue may have ignited the fire.

