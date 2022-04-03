MIAMI (WSVN) - A home goes up in flames in Miami.

Miami Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Terrace around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to the scene and found smoke and flames coming from a detached efficiency in the back of a home.

“They made a quick fire attack into the entry, and the fire was extinguished within five minutes,” said Miami Fire Department Lieutenant Pete Sanchez. “We are being told that a couple and a dog were able to self-evacuate before we arrived. The female adult was assessed on the scene for a minor leg injury, but she did not require treatment to the hospital.”

Crews were able to put the blaze out before it could spread any further.

They will be displaced, but do not require The American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.