Crews put out Fort Lauderdale house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out inside a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Cellphone video showed the scene as firefighters worked to put out the fire, Monday.

People inside the home said they smelled smoke while they were sleeping and quickly called for help.

“So I came around the front, and the front of the house was ablaze, and I ran back to my bedroom, got my phone and dialed 911,” said Wayne Rudder, who lives in the house.

It took crews nearly two hours to put out the blaze near Northwest 18th Street and Seventh Avenue.

“The home is completely gutted in front. All the stuff that’s in the front has fire damage,” said Rudder.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

