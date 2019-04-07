Crews put out fire near SW Miami-Dade park

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire that sparked in a wooded area near a park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The blaze closed in on Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park and Campground on Southwest 122nd Avenue and 176th Street, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call about a possible transformer on fire.

The park remained open, as officials there worked with firefighters. Florida Forest Service crews were requested due to the fire’s proximity to a forest.

No injuries were reported.

