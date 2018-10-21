SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire that broke out at Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze at the holiday-themed attraction, located at Tropical Park, just after 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said either trees or bushes had caught fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames just before 8:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Crews have called Florida Power & Light because a power line is down.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

