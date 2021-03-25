Crews put out fire at Pompano Beach roofing business

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire that sparked at the warehouse of a roofing company in Pompano Beach and left a gaping hole in its own roof.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze at the business located along Southwest Eighth Street and South Andrews Avenue, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene at noon where multiple streams of water could be seen being sprayed to put out the fire.

Officials said the materials inside the warehouse provided fuel for the fire. Every time crews thought they had it knocked down, the flames roared to life again.

“As soon as we got it under control, it started getting hotter and hotter and hotter,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Sandra King, “so they needed to get to the seed of the fire, and as it turned out, it was a Styrofoam material, as well as some others, which burn really hot.”

Officials said those same materials may have helped start the fire. King said someone nearby was working with a welder.

“They told us a worker with the roofing company was welding pipes when the fire started,” she said.

Aerials showed heavy smoke and flames burning through the roof of the building.

The warehouse and other nearby buildings were evacuated. Everyone was able to exit safely.

Traffic along South Andrews Avenue was temporarily shut down as crews battled the flames.

King said crews remained at the scene for hours so they could reach all the hot spots in order to prevent another flareup.

“Based on what happened earlier, we are going to stay here until we know it’s out and it doesn’t pose a danger,” said King.

