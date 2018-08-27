Crews put out fire at Opa-locka junkyard

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A scrap metal file burst into flames at a junkyard in Opa-locka, prompting a large response from firefighters.

More than 14 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the blaze in the area of Northwest 127th Street and Cairo Lane, just before 6:30 p.m., Monday.

MDFR officials said when firefighters arrived, they saw a large column of black smoke coming from the metal pile.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.