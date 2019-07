LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to prevent a fire that ignited at a home in Lauderhill from spreading further inside the property.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 41st Court, near Inverrary Boulevard, Sunday morning.

Firefighters to find heavy smoke coming from the house.

Crews said the homeowner was not home when the fire broke out.

The garage was left charred by the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.