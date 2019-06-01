Crews put out fire at Coral Gables mansion; no reported injuries

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Coral Gables spent hours battling fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a mansion.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-alarm fire along the along La Rampa Street, near Los Pinos Circle, Saturday night.

Video from the scene captured large flames and thick smoke coming from the property.

Crews were able to control the fire about two hours after responding to the scene.

Neighbors said the house belongs to a corporation, not an individual person.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

