MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked quickly to put out a fire that erupted inside an apartment building in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 210th Street and Ninth Place, Tuesday afternoon.

Luckily no one was home when the fire began.

#MDFR is on scene of a #SecondAlarm fire near NW 213 Terrace & NW 9th Place. All companies working. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) December 14, 2021

7SkyForce hovered above the three-story building that could be seen with heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the structure.

A resident said he saw flames across the street.

“I was sleeping in my bed, and I woke up at 1:45 p.m. I looked through the window, and I saw the apartment was burning, like flames came in and out, so we didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

Firefighters worked to get into the apartment and were able to remove a part of the ceiling from the third floor of the apartment, in order to reach the flames.

More than a dozen units responded to the scene. The crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The city building inspector condemned six apartments, because they ether had fire, smoke, or water damage.

“We put a hose line in play, and then we take it up to the fire floor, and then we have other firefighters checking for an extension on the adjacent apartments to make sure it doesn’t spread through the roofs,” said Division Chief Horacio Rodriguez, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “Especially in a fire like this where it happened on the third floor where the attic is located. It can spread easily through the attic, so we always want to get ahead of the fire to prevent it from damaging anymore units then it has to.”

People who lived near by hope those families affected by this fire can rebuild soon.

“I hope God could bless them, they get more things, but at the end of the day, you know, things happen,” said the resident, “and you’ve just got to pray to God, put your trust into it, believe Him.”

To try to make these families Christmas a little brighter, firefighters saved some of their presents.

“The firefighters found, some Christmas presents that were under a tree and we were able to recover those, and bring them down stairs,” said Chief Rodriguez.

How the fire started is still under investigation.

