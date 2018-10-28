Crews put out fast-spreading house fire in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cutler Bay family was able to escape to safety after fast-moving flames engulfed their home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fire along Southwest 83rd Avenue and 199th Terrace, just after 9:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the blaze, started in the attic but quickly spread outside. Windy conditions made it challenging for crews to control.

“This was difficult to fight because it did go into a shed and another outside structure so our units worked very hard,” said MDFR Lt. Kirsten Miller. “It took about an hour for the fire to be under control.”

Rescue teams were eventually able to contain the fire to the backyard.

Two people were treated at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.