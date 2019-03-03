SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to trouble on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade after a car caught fire.

Video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captured smoke pouring out of the car as crews battled the blaze near the Southwest 40th Street exit, just before 9 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

The driver of the vehicle was able to escape safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

