OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to the scene of a car fire along Interstate 95 in Oakland Park.

Cellphone video captured a massive plume of thick black smoke as crews arrived at the scene of the blaze along the southbound lanes near the Oakland Park Boulevard exit, just before 5:45 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

No lanes were blocked.

It remains unclear whether anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

