Crews put out car fire in NW Miami-Dade; no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade, but everyone inside it was able to get out safely.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked quickly to put out the blaze near Northwest 25th Avenue and 54th Street, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

Photos taken by firefighters captured the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

