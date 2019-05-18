Crews put out car fire in Lauderdale Lakes; no injuries

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews were caught on camera working to put out a car fire in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along West Oakland Park Boulevard, near 35th Avenue, just before 7 a.m., Saturday.

Crews were caught on video as they worked to extinguish the blaze, which consumed the engine compartment of a gold Toyota Camry.

Officials said the driver told them the car suddenly caught fire while he was driving in the westbound lanes of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

The roadway was reopened shortly after the fire was put out.

