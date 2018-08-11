FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burst into flames in Fort Lauderdale, prompting a quick response from firefighters.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue, Saturday night.

Cellphone video recorded by crews showed the firefighters battling the flames. They were quickly able to put out the fire.

No one was hurt.

