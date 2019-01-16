Crews put out brush fires in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to put out several brush fires that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Krome Avenue and Southwest 120th Street, just after 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials were concerned about a nearby residence but have since removed the threat.

At one point, MDFR crews requested the assistance of officials from the Florida Forest Service.

Firefighters used an irrigation pump hooked up to water wells in the area to help battle the flames.

No injuries were reported.

