Crews put out large barn fire in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Southwest Ranches have put out a fire that engulfed a barn.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Southwest 46th Street and 178th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The entire barn could be seen covered in flames before crews were able to get them under control.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the owner of the barn reported that there were several turtles inside the structure. It is unclear if any died in the fire.

