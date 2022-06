An auto repair shop along University Drive near Northwest 50th Street in Lauderhill went up in flames.

A line of charred cars was left behind after a two-alarm fire breaks out, Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the blaze started in one of the cars. The fire was quickly put out.

No one was injured.

