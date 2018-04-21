DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to put out a fire that broke out in a utility shed in Dania Beach before it could spread to a row of townhomes, Saturday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked along Southwest 53rd Street and 40th Avenue.

The fire threatened to spread to the townhomes, but about 30 firefighters managed to get the flames under control. However, one home sustained some smoke damage.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

